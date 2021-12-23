The keeper will also be held liable if the abnormal characteristics were known at any time to a person in charge of the animal, to the keeper’s servant, or where they were known to a member of the household who is under 16. In modern farming practices, where it is common for a farm business to employ staff, this places liability on a herd owner where, for example, a stockman knows about the characteristic of an animal, but may be unknown to the registered keeper. This is an extension of the master/servant relationship held for cattle droving.