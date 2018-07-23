I notice one farmer is less downbeat than the others. He is usually notoriously late with his spring work and is busy at it long after the others. Because the season is late, he has been busy at the same time as everyone else and you can tell, by his demeanour, he quite enjoys it. Whether he has caught them up or they have dropped back to his level, I’m not sure. I have not contributed to the conversation, thus far. I don’t have sheep and, therefore, no lambing. I have spring sourcing to do, but I stay quiet on that. In my experience, it’s difficult to learn anything if you are talking.