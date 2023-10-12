12 Oct 2023
Ed Bailey hopes to build on the group’s existing work to inspire professionals to be more sustainable in their practice.
Vet Sustain’s new chair, Ed Bailey.
A Wiltshire-based farm vet has been appointed as the new chair of a non-profit organisation that aims to promote environmental sustainability in the veterinary sector.
Ed Bailey has been announced as the new head of Vet Sustain, having previously served as one of the group’s directors under his predecessor in the role, Gudrun Ravetz.
Mr Bailey is a clinical director and sustainability lead at The George Veterinary Group, which runs practices in both Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, and has also been a member of Vet Sustain’s Food and Farming Working Group.
He said: “I am delighted to be taking on the chair role from Gudrun, who has done a great job and is a tough act to follow. As a farm vet in an independent mixed practice, I know well the wide range of challenges facing vets who want to have a positive impact on sustainability.
“Vet Sustain is working hard to help transform concern into meaningful action, and I look forward to furthering our mission to enable and inspire.”
Mrs Ravetz added: “It has been a privilege to chair Vet Sustain through such an exciting time, as we have grown not only our team, but also launched a number of key resources and products to support and champion sustainability in the veterinary profession.
“I look forward to continuing to support Vet Sustain under Ed’s fantastic leadership.”