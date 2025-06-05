5 Jun 2025
Greater action is needed to address an increasing disease threat that is now reaching previously unaffected areas, according to analysis.
A new report has demanded greater international co-operation to help tackle the growing global threat posed by animal diseases.
Analysis from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) found nearly half (47%) of current diseases have zoonotic potential and many are moving into previously unaffected areas.
The group also warned that the number of reported avian flu outbreaks in mammals more than doubled last year, while there has been a substantial fall in the number of countries adopting rabies control measures.
The issues were highlighted in the group’s inaugural State of the World’s Animal Health report, published on Friday 23 May.
The document was launched ahead of WOAH’s 92nd General Session and Animal Health Forum in Paris, where discussions on vaccination and disease prevention are expected to top the agenda.
Director general Emmanuelle Souberyan said the group hoped the report, which is set to be produced annually, would highlight the world’s interconnected health issues.
She added: “The spread, prevalence and impact of infectious animal diseases is changing, bringing new challenges for agriculture and food security, human health and development, and natural ecosystems.”
The document revealed there were 1,022 reported avian flu outbreaks in mammals across 55 countries during 2024, compared to just 459 cases the previous year.
Although the group stressed the risk of transmission to humans was still thought to be low, it acknowledged that spread to more mammalian species increased the possibility of adaptation.
Avian flu was also recognised as one of several diseases to reach new areas during 2024, with peste des petits ruminants (PPR) re-emerging in Europe and African swine fever being detected in Sri Lanka, more than 1,000 miles away from the nearest outbreak.
Meanwhile, the proportion of countries reporting the use of rabies control measures fell sharply from 85% to just 62%.
Dr Souberyan said: “Alongside other measures, vaccination remains one of the most powerful disease prevention tools available, saving countless lives, preventing economic losses and reducing the need for antimicrobial treatments.
“To limit the spread of highly damaging diseases like avian influenza, foot and mouth disease and PPR, the global community must strengthen international cooperation and ensure equitable access to safe, effective vaccines, alongside other control measures.”