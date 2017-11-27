Production systems

While chicken stock and chicken people are, in general, the same worldwide, production systems may be different. An example of a difference would be feed raw materials. In most parts of the world, chicken diets are based on maize, while in the UK, they are based on wheat. Housing would be different, adapted to climate and custom – for example, in Russia I saw broiler breeders housed in cages and all fertilisation was undertaken by AI. The opportunities to see different housing, management and feeding systems worldwide was an invaluable learning process and provided a wealth of experience – some of which could be applied in the UK to drive improvements. Also, the exposure to different cultures, food and beverages was, as my mother would say, “character building”. However, I’d rather not have to fly in an Aeroflot Tupolev with its folding seats ever again…