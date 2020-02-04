Jennifer Bell looked at the differing survival rates of DD treponemes in different bedding types. In the laboratory, the median DD survival in sterile slurry was one day (range zero days to six days). Survival rates were up to seven days in sand, six days in sawdust and five days in recycled manure solids, but zero days in straw or sand mixed with lime (calcium oxide) where the pH of the bedding is 9.5 or above.