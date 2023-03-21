Make worm control a key part of flock health planning

Worm control, and appropriate wormer use, should be a key part of any flock health planning with farmers. When the author carries out flock health plans, she likes to go through the calendar year with the farmer. The author asks what they do in terms of worming for both ewes and lambs, and what products they use and when. For sheep, worms are one of the main things talked about, because after feet, it is usually the next biggest problem.