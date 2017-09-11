Currently, the only products licensed for use in lactating dairy cattle to treat adult fluke are those containing albendazole (60-hour milk withhold) and oxyclozanide (72-hour milk withhold). Some products containing triclabendazole may be used at dry-off, with restrictions on when milk for human consumption may be taken (currently 44.5, 47, or 50 days) following treatment. Since product restrictions and withdrawal periods are liable to alter as maximum residue limits are determined for individual flukicidal products, it is important to continually check the most up-to-date data sheets.