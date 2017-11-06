Why does AR evolve and how to tackle it

Reports from a number of countries indicate AR in cattle GI nematodes is increasingly prevalent. AR can be defined as a decrease in the efficacy of a drug against a parasitic species that was previously susceptible, and develops due to multiple factors – especially underdosing, frequent treatments and low refugia (Elsheikha and Khan, 2011; Sutherland and Leathwick, 2011). The frequency of treatment is a potent source of selection pressure that occurs whenever a drug is often used. Resistant worms transmit their heritable traits to the next generation, thereby incrementally increasing the frequency of their genetic alleles in the general population. The genetic basis and modes of inheritance of resistance are complex, and vary widely among the various classes of drugs. Resistance to anthelmintics in GI nematodes of cattle is less prevalent than in sheep, but reports of infection with Haemonchus contortus, Haemonchus placei, Cooperia punctata, Cooperia oncophora, Cooperia spatulata and O ostertagi are increasingly common.