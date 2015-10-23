In the beginning

The foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks in 2001 and 2007 had a major impact on farming in some parts of the UK, while the RCVS decision to relax the ruling on practice ownership was also having an effect. By the turn of the millennium, non-vets were entering the market as practice owners, often with a lot of commercial expertise behind them. This also proved to be an open door for large corporations to set up veterinary franchises and multiple branches nationwide.