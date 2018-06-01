1 Jun
Vetstream Ltd announces its latest service – Bovis, an in-depth, evidence-based, peer reviewed cattle resource available from August 2018!
Vetstream Ltd is very pleased to announce the forthcoming launch of Bovis, its evidence-based and practical point-of-care cattle service that will complement Vetstream’s existing Vetlexicon services, Canis, Felis, Lapis, Exotis and Equis.
Bovis will be officially launched at the World Buiatrics Congress (Japan) in August 2018.
Bovis will provide more than 760 articles, 1,500+ images, short films, and audio on an extremely comprehensive range of topics, from common diseases and surgical procedures to rarer disorders and less common techniques. Information is also included on breeds, anesthesia, biosecurity, internal medicine, diagnostic imaging, genetics, herd health, husbandry, welfare, laboratory medicine, neonatology, neurology, legislation, nutrition, one health, parasitology, pharmacology, toxicology and more.
Farmer information sheets can be printed out to aid client communication. Subscribers should find all they need to assist them with the challenges of cattle veterinary work.
Vetstream can boast having an impressive 120+ contributors and peer reviewers such as Jon Huxley, Roger Blowey and Nick Bell for the Lameness category. Mastitis contributors include Nottingham Dairy Herd Health Group’s John Remnant, James Breen and Peter Down as well as Jonathan Statham and Andrew Henderson. Other eminent contributors include Andrew Forbes, Mike Taylor and Johannes Charlier for Parasitology topics.
The information is written for the general practitioner in mind and will work to bridge the gap between veterinary research and its application in practice. It will knock the conventional mindset of not being able to have quantity and quality as the content will be regularly updated – this is just the beginning!
Authors have prioritised cattle welfare and “best practice” and Vetstream has also guided them to include practical information for vets in differing economic and geographical areas.
Vetstream realises farm vets often work in isolation, but this does not have to remain the case for much longer! A subscription to Bovis will allow a team of the best cattle vets in the world, those listed above, and many more, to be by your side as you work.
To find out more about Bovis and register interest as a subscriber, please visit www.vetstream.com/treat/bovis