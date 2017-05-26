It’s an area you know a great deal about, and however complicated and messy that area is, there’s a reason the word “comfort” is in there. There’s a reason for those lecturers saying: “Well, nephrology isn’t really my area,” or why even I, as a humble resident in clinical pathology, will find myself (rightly) saying on the phone: “You’re probably better talking to an oncologist about that,” because he or she is going to have much better information on the current thinking about treatment of inoperable osteosarcoma.