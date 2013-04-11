In the space of a year I have gone from a simple slim voice call and text effort to something which is worming its way in to my whole life and making lots of things easier. My laptop even “piggy backs” on its data links (3G and WiFi) to keep me connected when away at BSAVA or VETS Now conferences. At the same time this same device pulls in personal interests like podcasts, social networking, and news feeds. I have even started using it for eBooks, though I remain sceptical about how “deeply” eBooks will penetrate my life.