1. Retake your exams and reapply

Some universities won’t ordinarily consider retake grades for veterinary – but I would be hopeful that, in the light of COVID and the fact that A-levels are now non-modular (with no coursework, etc), that, realistically, many students had very little control over their ultimate grade, and the universities may revise their policy on this – or at the very least have some level of compromise for this cohort.