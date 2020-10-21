21 Oct
In the third part of her series on access to veterinary education – with a focus on those from disadvantaged backgrounds – Jordan delves into the financial issues faced by postgraduate students.
There are many reasons that someone may decide to embark on a veterinary course as a postgraduate.
Whether that be because his or her A-level or equivalent grades weren’t reached at the time to enter at undergraduate level, or a change in career direction later in life (who genuinely knows what they want to do at 18?), there are some obstacles to overcome as a graduate.
The graduate entry requirement to all UK veterinary courses is an upper second class degree (2.1), which, in itself, is no mean feat. It is, however, the financial hurdle (as previously discussed) that is even more significant for those who wish to study veterinary as a postgraduate.
Those studying veterinary medicine as a second degree are able to apply for a means tested maintenance loan towards living costs. However, only those who fit the criteria would be eligible, so this can’t be relied on for every graduate entrant.
Additionally, no student tuition fee loans are available if the student has already used up his or her allowance (by already completing a degree) and, as such, the student is responsible for sourcing those funds – and these are by no means inconsequential.
Depending on the university, the tuition fees for a postgraduate veterinary degree in the UK range from £9,250 to £32,850 PER YEAR – a potential expense of more than £150,000 for tuition alone over the course of the five-year degree.
Again, this highlights the problem of lack of access to the profession; how on earth are graduates supposed to fund that without help from wealthy family or friends?
In the current economic climate, where lenders are reluctant to hand out mortgages without a significant deposit, why would they be willing to give out loans for that sort of money for additional study?
Options are available that may reduce the total cost slightly, but it will still be significant.
Edinburgh, Bristol and the RVC offer a four-year accelerated course for postgraduates, while Cambridge allows graduates to complete a five-year degree instead of its usual six-year course. All the other UK universities require graduates to complete the normal five-year course alongside undergraduates.
Every university will have a hardship fund, which can be applied for only once the course has already started. The eligibility will vary, but the idea is to help those students facing financial difficulty during their studies. Again, this is not something that should be relied on when considering your funding options, but could be a last resort in a crisis.
Another option is studying abroad. Many EU veterinary schools, such as Warsaw and Budapest, have courses taught in English, and the total degree – taking into consideration both tuition and living costs in these countries – can work out significantly cheaper. However, it’s likely this route may be complicated by Brexit, although it is unclear to what extent at the moment.
Other than that, the help for graduates is really quite limited. Frustratingly, bursaries and grants are available for postgraduates on many other courses, such as medicine, dentistry and teaching.
At a time when our profession has a severe recruitment and retention problem, should there not be similar schemes available for those wishing to boost our workforce by joining us?
It is disheartening that, seemingly, so little help or encouragement is out there for potential postgraduates who don’t have significant financial support or savings – and yet, it can be done…
Some have managed to get a couple of years of student finance for tuition fees if they didn’t complete their first degree. For others, working part-time throughout their veterinary degree and being thrifty with placements has sustained them. In some cases, this has been topped up with private loans.
I suppose those who want it badly enough will find a way. But why is it up to them? And why does it have to be so difficult? As a profession, the efforts to widen participation really need to take stock of this problem.
If we want to tackle the workforce crisis, we absolutely have to attack it from all angles – and making it easier for postgraduates from less fortunate backgrounds has to be part of that.