On the scale of nice-nasty excrement, cow faeces doesn’t rank all that badly – below horse dung and rabbit pellets, sure, but several notches above cat and dog turds (actually, the lowest-ranking, most horrible I have encountered was from a cheetah, which was basically a massive cat poo; although, obviously, fox and badger droppings are both strong contenders in the race to the bottom, if you’ll pardon the expression).