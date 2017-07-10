The short answer is yes, of course I have – neglect is abuse and I’ve seen plenty of cases of that in my time, as well as inadvertent cruelty caused by compulsive hoarders, and significant and lasting harm caused by unscrupulous dog breeders. But even though they cause real – and, in many cases, severe – suffering, that’s not really what I’m talking about. Those cases are easy to spot and can be managed. I mean actual physical abuse – injuries caused by owners beating their animals. It happens – I know it must do.