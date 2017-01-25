Now, honestly, I don’t know whether it was the vaccination that gave my son the fever causing his seizure, but I do know it is a possible side effect of the vaccine. It was, in my terms, on the differential list at the very least. However, not a single doctor we spoke to even entertained the idea the vaccine could have been to blame. One of them told us a flat “no” when we asked us if it could be due to the vaccine, while the rest either said that it was “extremely unlikely” or that “we would never know” the cause.