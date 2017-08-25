Desperation

I thought again. I explained costs would not be high, because most of the care would be carried out at home, and we could try to keep check-ups to a minimum to keep the costs down. The owner said she didn’t want to be the one to put her cat through all that and wanted it euthanised. I explained, again, pretty much whatever we did from this point, those bones would heal if we could just keep her cat still and pain-free for six weeks. Nope. She wanted the cat euthanised.