The great majority of bacterial infections, at least in veterinary medicine, are caused by microorganisms accidentally breaching our defences and ending up in a place they don’t belong and are definitely not welcome – skin commensal organisms that have ended up thrust inside a wound, faecal organisms that have somehow found their way into the bladder, oral bacteria that have been poked inside a cat’s thoracic cavity by another cat during a disagreement. If they were capable of feeling surprised, they’d probably be just as surprised and upset as we are about the situation.