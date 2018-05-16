From the age of 15, I spent a lot of my spare time at a small animal practice, and I will never forget – before vet school, probably aged 16 to 17 – the head vet sat me down and said: “Have I talked to you about suicide?” He went on to explain the suicide rate in vets is four times the national average, every vet knows someone who has committed suicide and a couple of people in his year at vet school had.