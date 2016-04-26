In February this year, The Kennel Club released results of the Pedigree Breed Health Survey 2014 – a survey of owners of pedigree dogs about the diseases they suffer from. The fact they release surveys like this at all (the last one was in 2004) could, in my opinion, be looked on as progress – it is at least an acknowledgement of the (thankfully) now common knowledge pedigree breeds are generally less healthy than their mongrel counterparts.