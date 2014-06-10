Many people, when they subscribe to a broadband provider, plug in the supplied router and leave it alone. This is fair enough; networking is an arcane and mysterious art which does not lend itself well to consumer adjustment. However, the result is that there are now thousands or millions of routers, all acting as gatekeepers to people’s home networks, which have been plugged in, switched on, and left alone. All of them running mini computers. All of them forgotten about because they are totally and utterly trusted. All of them carrying the information you send to, and receive from the internet, whether encrypted or not.