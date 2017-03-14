14 Mar
"Calm vet, healthy pet" is the theme for this year’s Veterinary Northern Ireland small animal spring conference, to be in County Armagh in May.
The event will be held at Armagh City Hotel in County Armagh on 12-13 May and delegate reservations can now be made for tickets.
Conference speakers include:
Subjects to be covered, meanwhile, include:
AVSPNI president Seamus O’Kane said: “We aim to make CPD as enjoyable as possible and would encourage vets and vet nurses to come along to improve their knowledge, meet old friends and make new ones.
“The theme for the party night is ‘’Black and white’, so don the glad rags and join us for a fine evening’s entertainment.”
For more information and to book, visit the VetNI website or email info@vetni.co.uk