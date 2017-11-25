I’ve heard people say “Nick doesn’t like pugs”, or similar, and that frustrates me deeply. I love pugs as much as all other dogs, which is quite a lot, but I wouldn’t be unhappy if I never saw another one in my life. Not because I don’t like them, but because they suffer; every moment of their lives, they suffer, because some people inexplicably think turning a vitally important anatomical structure inside out is “cute”.