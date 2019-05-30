Jet set pets

Many vets will discuss the plan (or lack thereof) for pets travelling from the UK to the EU, for we still do not fully understand the implications of Brexit, even within this niche part of our job. All we can advise is that we don’t know how the legislation will change, and can only offer the “worst case scenario” (that which requires the most time, money and, ultimately, “faff”) – that being the four-month process of rabies vaccination, titre testing and waiting period post-blood test.