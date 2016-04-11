BSAVA Awards praise ‘inspiring work’ of veterinary peers
The veterinary profession’s unsung heroes received a degree of much-deserved recognition during the 2016 BSAVA Awards ceremony, which took place during the association’s annual congress in Birmingham.
According to the association, the BSAVA Awards are an important opportunity to recognise the inspiring work of our veterinary peers.
The 2016 recipients were honoured during the opening ceremony of BSAVA Congress, hosted by outgoing president Patricia Colville.
Of the awards, Dr Colville said: “This is a highlight for me – being able to publicly thank some of the vets and veterinary nurses who promote our profession and keep it moving towards ever-higher standards of science and welfare. Congratulations to our recipients this year – I hope we continue to get nominations from across the profession for future years.”
Award winners
The worthy winners who, as BSAVA stated, “set the standards the rest of us aim to live up to” were:
Louise O’Dwyer – who also received the Bruce Vivash Veterinary Nurse Award
Micha Simons – who received the Dunkin Award for authoring the most valuable article published in the JSAP in the year ending 30 September 2015, entitled “Postoperative complications and owner satisfaction following partial caudectomies”
Clinical abstract winners
The clinical abstract presentations are a valued part of BSAVA Congress that inspire delegates by illustrating new studies and the latest research.
Submitted by vets, VNs and practice managers, these abstracts – submitted for oral or poster presentation at congress – can be on any veterinary subject, such as announcing the preliminary results of a new study, describing interesting cases or discussing new techniques.
The winners were:
Practitioner Award: Investigations into the effect of feline upper respiratory tract disease on length of stay in a rehoming centre by Jocelyn Toner
Intern/Recent Graduate Award: Comparison of quality of sedation in dogs using dexmedetomidine combined with methadone or butorphanol: preliminary results by Toby Trimble
Medicine Resident Award: Owners’ perception of their dogs’ quality of life during and after radiation therapy for cancer by Ana Rita Serras
Surgery Resident Award: Intra- and inter-observer reliability and repeatability of computed tomographic changes affecting the medial coronoid process in the canine elbow by Naomi Shimizu
Poster Award: Feline meningoencephalomyelitis of unknown aetiology (FMUA): a retrospective analysis of 14 cases by Sarah Spencer
Nurse Award: A clinical analysis of complications associated with peripheral intravenous catheter placement in cats and dogs by Gina Parkes