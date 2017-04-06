BSAVA shines light on profession’s pioneers
A number of veterinary professionals are celebrating after scooping a BSAVA Award in recognition of their contribution to science.
A number of veterinary professionals are celebrating after scooping a BSAVA Award in recognition of their contribution to science.
The accolades were presented on the first day of BSAVA Congress 2017 (6 April) at the ICC in Birmingham and are just one of many celebrations planned for the four-day event, with this year marking the congress’ 60th anniversary.
The BSAVA Awards are designed to show appreciation to dedicated profession members who carry out pioneering research, develop new techniques and who are constantly raising the standards of veterinary science.
BSAVA president Susan Dawson said: “I am so pleased to be involved in recognising the achievements of those vets and nurses who have made such enormous contributions to the veterinary profession.
“Congratulations to all those receiving an award and I am looking forward to seeing the nominations for next year.”
Winners
Winners of the BSAVA Awards 2017 are as follows:
Elise Robertson received the Frank Beattie Travel Scholarship, worth £2,000, to undertake a trip abroad to study a particular aspect of veterinary practice.
Sarah Baillie received the Amoroso Award for outstanding contributions to small animal studies by a non-clinical member of university staff.
Ross Allan was presented the Melton Award for meritorious contributions to the profession.
The Simon Award, for outstanding contributions in the field of veterinary surgery, was presented to Eithne Comerford.
Penny Watson received the Woodrow Award, which is presented to a member of the BSAVA for outstanding contributions in the field of small animal veterinary medicine.
Paula Boyden received the JA Wight Memorial Award, which is presented annually by Blue Cross Animal Welfare Charity to recognise outstanding contributions to the well-being of companion animals.
Noel Fitzpatrick was presented the Blaine Award, which is bestowed on a member of the BSAVA for outstanding contributions to the advancement of small animal veterinary medicine or surgery.
The Bourgelat Award, for outstanding international contributions to the field of small animal practice, was presented to Edward Feldman.
Silvia Sabattini received the PetSavers Award, for the best clinical research paper published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice ( JSAP) during the 12 months ending 30 September 2016.
Daniella McCready was presented the Dunkin Award, which is presented to the author of the most valuable article published in JSAP by a small animal practitioner during the 12 months ending 30 September 2016.
Mike Willard received the JSAP Achievement Award, which is designed to recognise outstanding contributions to JSAP.
Heike Dorn was presented the Ray Butcher Award, which recognises an individual who has made a significant contribution to animal welfare in the community.
Hayley Walters was made a MBE in the New Year’s Honours.
Clinical abstracts
Winners of the clinical abstracts are as follows:
The Practitioner Award was presented to Christopher Little for “Preliminary findings from a prospective investigation of cats presenting with dyspnoea in general practice”.
The Resident Award was presented to Russell Kenton for “An evaluation of the shock index in cats with hypoperfusion; a novel, pilot study”.
The Surgery Resident Award was presented to Rhiannon Strickland for “The incidence of post-attenuation neurological signs in 243 dogs with congenital portosystemic shunts”.
The Poster Award was presented to Madeleine Totham for her “Pilot survey about awareness and approach towards feline injection site sarcomas by first opinion veterinarians in England”.