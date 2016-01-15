15 Jan
The BVA and RCVS have formed an action group to implement findings of the Vet Futures report.
The Vet Futures Action Group will be tasked with turning the report’s 34 recommendations into clear actions and produce a timetable for activity.
The group is made up of BVA and RCVS presidents and junior vice-presidents, seven vets, a VN and a co-opted veterinary student. Members were selected by the Vet Futures Project Board for their mix of experience and expertise across the Vet Futures ambitions and themes.
BVA president Sean Wensley said: “We are delighted to announce the membership of the Vet Futures Action Group. The group has a very important task ahead and we are confident we have an excellent group of people with the right balance of skills, experience and expertise to take forward the Vet Futures recommendations and turn them into concrete actions.
“We have had an incredibly positive response from the profession to the launch of the report and we hope organisations and individuals will now step up to work with the group and take ownership of the activity for the good of the whole profession.”
Commenting on the high number of applications, RCVS president Bradley Viner said: “We were overwhelmed by the response from the professions, with 10 applications for every place, and many more offers of support.
“The project board was particularly impressed by the high quality of applications and the breadth of experience demonstrated by the candidates from all parts of the profession.
“It was incredibly difficult to select members of the group from such a strong field, but we are pleased we have captured the variety within the profession as well as the enthusiasm to drive the project forward. We sincerely hope everyone who expressed an interest will remain engaged with the project as it progresses this year.”