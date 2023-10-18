18 Oct
Three professionals have been shortlisted for the prize, which will be presented during November’s London Vet Show.
The BVA has announced the three finalists for its 2023 Young Vet of the Year award, which is sponsored by Zoetis.
Camilla Church, Rebecca Hampson and Henry Lamb have been shortlisted for the prize, which recognises professionals in the early stages of their careers and which is due to be presented next month.
Dr Church, a 2015 University of Glasgow graduate, said she was “completely astounded and humbled” to be shortlisted for her work in founding Perth Equine Vets three years ago.
She also organises regular events for prospective veterinary students, as well as demonstrations for owners.
She said: “I hope to continue to champion the veterinary profession in any way I can – and to continue to grow a practice which has its staff, owners and horses at its centre.”
Dr Hampson, who graduated from University of Bristol in 2015, is the co-founder of Veterinary Education Malawi, which provides free veterinary services to low-income communities.
She now divides her time between West Sussex and the east African state, where the charity also supports the work of its only vet school, the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Dr Hampson said: “I am so excited to have been shortlisted, it has been an incredibly busy, but rewarding few years so this is a really welcome surprise.
“I really hope it will help to raise awareness of our mission in Malawi and encourage other vets to consider using their degree and skills to volunteer abroad.”
Meanwhile, Dr Lamb, a poultry and gamebird vet, has been recognised for his work during the avian influenza crisis with Crowshall Veterinary Services in Attleborough, Norfolk.
A 2018 RVC graduate, he also serves as an external lecturer for the RVC and is a trustee of the rural mental health charity You Are Not Alone.
He said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been nominated, let alone be shortlisted as a finalist, especially knowing the outstanding level of commitment and skill so many different members of the profession bring across clinical practice, research sectors, and beyond.”
The award, which will be presented to its winner during the BVA’s gala dinner on 16 November, offers a £1,000 cash prize, a year’s free BVA membership and mentoring opportunities with Zoetis.
BVA president Anna Judson said: “This year we have been blown away by all the incredible nominations, but these three young vets really stood out for their contribution to their fields and their commitment to their unique causes and passions.
“Congratulations to all of the finalists, you are a credit to the veterinary profession and we know you have bright futures ahead of you.”