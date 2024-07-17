17 Jul
Ministers have been urged to deliver legislation that ‘properly supports’ the veterinary sector after a packed legislative programme failed to address the issue.
The Government has been told to “press on” with delivering key animal welfare commitments, despite their absence from today’s King’s Speech.
Around 40 separate bills were outlined during the ceremony in Westminster this morning (17 July), the first since Labour’s recent landslide election victory.
But, despite the party’s manifesto commitments, proposals for new welfare legislation and securing medicine supplies to Northern Ireland did not feature in the address.
In response, BVA president Anna Judson acknowledged the range of challenges ministers are facing, but described the omissions as “disappointing”.
She said: “I urge the prime minister and his team to press on with this important work and the British Veterinary Association stands ready to ensure that the necessary detail is correct.
“The veterinary profession is critical to delivering many of its manifesto promises and therefore it’s essential the Government quickly turns its attention to reforming the outdated Veterinary Surgeons Act, to ensure a continued modern, viable and effective veterinary profession.”
The call for reform has also been backed by senior figures from Vets for Pets, who put VSA change and the closing of welfare loopholes among their three legislative priorities ahead of the speech, along with a review of the impact new migration rules introduced under the previous Conservative administration is having on the sector.
Hayley Baker, chair of the company’s joint veterinary council, and clinical services director Samantha Butler-Davies, said: “We all know the UK is truly a nation of animal lovers and it’s time our legislation properly supports all of us in the veterinary sector who help pet owners take care of these important family members.”