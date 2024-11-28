28 Nov
“Crucial” welfare proposals, tabled by a veterinary MP, due to be debated in Parliament later this week.
Veterinary professionals are being urged to lobby their MPs for support of proposed new animal welfare legislation, which is due to be debated in Parliament this week.
The Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill, tabled by vet and Liberal Democrat MP Danny Chambers, is scheduled to have its second reading tomorrow (Friday 29 November).
Ahead of that, the BVA has published a template letter which it is encouraging members and other professionals to use to seek support for what it says is “crucial” legislation.
The document highlighted the bill’s proposed new powers in areas such as the minimum age puppies can come into Britain and preventing the importation of dogs with cropped ears.
The group added: “We are calling on this Government to deliver on its promised commitments to animal health and welfare by ensuring this important piece of legislation finally continues its passage into law.”
The new private members’ bill represents the third recent attempt to legislate in the area following the loss of a similar proposal when July’s general election was called.
The measures were also part of the ill-fated Kept Animals Bill, which was dropped by Defra last year.
Dr Chambers said: “There is no excuse for these mutilations in the 21st century.
“But this bill is about more than animal welfare. We’re also protecting public health because dogs that have been smuggled into the UK could be carrying terrifying diseases that affect humans, such as rabies.
“By taking advantage of policy loopholes, criminals have been able to traffic vulnerable animals into the UK. This gap in the system has caused the suffering of thousands of innocent animals.
“As a vet, I think it is time we close this loophole, stop it from being exploited by organised criminals, and put an end to this cruel trade once and for all.”