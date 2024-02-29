29 Feb
Members of the three main UK parties were challenged to support changes to veterinary and dangerous dog laws during the BVA’s London dinner in Westminster.
The BVA president, Anna Judson, has urged politicians to commit themselves to reforming both veterinary and dangerous dog legislation in their manifestos for the forthcoming general election.
The challenge was made during the association’s annual London dinner in Westminster last night (28 February), which was attended by representatives of all three main UK parties, including Defra secretary Steve Barclay.
Dr Judson told guests that the case for reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act already has significant cross-party support and was crucial to the sector’s future.
She added: “My presidential theme ‘a profession for everyone’ reflects my belief that we must build a thriving profession, one that attracts and keeps our people and incorporates the whole veterinary team.
“We simply cannot achieve this on the foundations of the current, outdated legislation.”
Dr Judson reiterated the association’s concerns about the Government’s implementation of the ban on XL bully dogs as she made the case for a shift to breed neutral legislation to more effectively deal with issues of aggression.
She argued that breed-specific laws were difficult to enforce and had failed to prevent rising numbers of bite incidents, adding: “Banning individual dog breeds will not protect public safety in the long term.
“We urge all political parties to include reform of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 as a manifesto commitment.”
Dr Judson went on to describe the loss of the Kept Animals Bill last spring as “incredibly disappointing”, though she welcomed the subsequent progress made towards legislation on live exports, livestock worrying and animal imports.
But she also called for assurances that a planned ban on electric shock collars in England would eventually proceed
She said: “Banning these aversive training devices would be a huge step forward in terms of animal welfare and has significant public support. It is therefore extremely disappointing that progress has stalled.”