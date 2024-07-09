9 Jul
Issue back in focus after four horses euthanised during a recent race meeting in Devon and consultation indicates significant support for a ban on greyhound racing in Scotland.
A BVA working group has begun its policy review into the use of animals in sport, amid fresh calls for a ban on two prominent disciplines.
The issue is back in focus after four horses were euthanised during a recent race meeting in Devon and a consultation indicated significant support for a ban on greyhound racing in Scotland.
Although the plan to re-examine the subject was first outlined last year, the 17-member working group only held its inaugural meeting in mid-June.
A BVA spokesperson said the initial session had focused on plans for, and the scope of, the group’s work.
Asked about the potential timescale of the project, she added: “Working groups usually take about a year to complete, so we would expect a similar timescale in this instance.”
The review follows increasing public controversy about the role of animals in sport and internal pressure for the veterinary sector to be a more active participant in the debate.
Following a string of protests at events last year, a BVA survey in the autumn found 81% of participants felt the professions should take a more prominent role in improving the welfare of animal athletes, while 17% wanted at least some sports banned altogether.
One discipline currently under scrutiny is greyhound racing, amid campaigning by several charities for a ban and consultations on its future in Wales and Scotland.
A report of the Scottish process indicated almost 87% of respondents supported a ban on the sport, with only 12% against.
Meanwhile, members of the Cut the Chase Coalition, who want the sport phased out across the UK, said new data indicated a 47% increase in the number of racing greyhounds euthanised last year.
The body also raised concerns about figures suggesting the number of retired dogs retained by their owner or trainer had more than doubled – to 1,499 – in 2023.
But the sport’s governing body, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), said the total number of fatalities accounted for just 0.03% of all runs, half the level of three years earlier.
The group admitted it was “very concerned” about the number of dogs being euthanised having been deemed unsuitable for rehoming.
But it also argued trainers should be praised for keeping dogs in their care after their racing careers had ended.
GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said: “There is no better proof of how seriously people in our sport take their responsibilities to their greyhounds and ensuring they are responsibly homed.”
However, Emma Judd, head of campaigns for the League Against Cruel Sports, said the latest data showed “a world of pain, suffering and injury among racing greyhounds”.
She said: “The scale of greyhound fatalities and injuries we are seeing is shocking and we need to see an end to greyhound racing, which flies in the face of animal welfare standards in the UK.”
Welfare campaigners were also angered by the euthanasia of four horses during a meeting at Newton Abbot on 25 June in what is thought to be the worst single UK fixture for equine fatalities in 17 years.
The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said all of the deaths would be “thoroughly investigated” but stressed a case of that kind was “extremely rare”.
But Animal Aid racing consultant Dene Stansall said the incident demonstrated the need for a ban, adding: “Racing horses in extreme heat on fast jumping ground, I would align to leaving a dog in a car on a hot day.”
Three horses were also reported to have been euthanised during two other recent fixtures at Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, in June and Cartmel, Cumbria, in May.