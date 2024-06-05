5 Jun
Figures have been released ahead of a discussion on a prominent example of the topic, Brucella canis, at BVA Live in Birmingham on Friday 7 June.
A new BVA survey has indicated that fewer than half of UK vets feel their practice has suitable protection measures in place against exotic and zoonotic disease risks.
The figures have been released ahead of a discussion on a prominent example of the topic, Brucella canis, at BVA Live in Birmingham from tomorrow (6 June).
But the association is also calling for political commitments to be made on tougher animal import controls ahead of the general election on 4 July.
A total of 775 vets, most of whom work in companion animal practice, took part in the latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, which generated the new findings.
Overall, 90% of participants said they were concerned about the importation of rescue dogs into the UK, with disease risks (98%) being the most commonly cited reason.
More than 9 in 10 (94%) said they had seen rescue dogs from abroad in their practice during the previous 12 months, with nearly half of them (47%) reporting cases of novel or rare conditions associated with importation.
But even fewer participants – just 45% – said they felt confident that their practices had appropriate risk assessments, PPE and training in place to deal with such cases.
BVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux said the findings demonstrated the extent of concern about the issue within the profession, arguing that one opportunity to address the issue politically had already been lost.
She said: “It’s important to proactively prevent such diseases from crossing our borders rather than tackling them once the dogs are in UK.
“Last year’s shelved Kept Animals Bill would have helped to address some of these animal health and welfare issues through the introduction of measures designed to tackle puppy smuggling.
“We ask all political parties to include stricter pet import measures, including appropriate pre-import testing, in their election manifestos.”
The plea for political action has been endorsed by the CVS Group’s director of learning and development, Mark Moreton, who is among the panel for a discussion on issues relating to B canis in general practice on the second day of BVA Live this Friday (7 June).
He said the survey was reflective of the concern felt within the group’s practices on the import issue, adding: “I feel that there is not enough being done by the Government on this issue.
“We would support pre-importation testing of these dogs, either through legislation or through engagement with the importers.
“This should include the establishment of a reliable and secure testing system with appropriate quality control that would be available for overseas tests.”
Although much of the recent concern in this particular area has focused on B canis, a revised Human Animal Infections and Risk Surveillance group (HAIRS) risk assessment published last September concluded there was a low risk of human infection even for people who are more likely to be exposed to the bacteria, such as veterinary professionals.
Mr Moreton said the group had modified its approach to B canis since the HAIRS report’s publication and had been able to relax some restrictions for specific patients.
But he believed staff felt there was “solid guidance” and appropriate protocols in place on the issue.