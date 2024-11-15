15 Nov
End users of company’s veterinary surface disinfectant to be given scientific and clinical insights.
A specialist antimicrobial technology company has released a best-practice bioesecurity training course to help vet professionals meet their CPD requirements.
Byotrol has created the course to help end users of its market-leading Anigene veterinary surface disinfectant.
The company, which is currently exhibiting at London Vet Show (stand F18), said the course was free to complete, equates to two hours of CPD and can be accessed remotely, featuring video, presentations, voiceovers and downloadable resources.
The company says trained professionals are less likely to waste products by under or over-diluting them, while understanding the correct dilution rates and what personal protective equipment is required when diluting disinfectants can reduce the risk of skin irritation, eye damage and ensures disinfectants perform as users expect.
Jane Kiely, head of marketing at Byotrol, said: “Providing end-users with thorough training is essential for the safe, sustainable and effective use of disinfectants, and crucial for the success of any biosecurity strategy.
“A key element of improving the sustainability of disinfectant use is improving biosecurity compliance, as using disinfectants more efficiently reduces waste and minimises the risk to the environment.
“At Byotrol, we’re proud to invest in training to ensure that Anigene users are aware of the risks and are using our products appropriately, protecting people, animals and the environment.”
Visit Byotrol’s website to enrol on the course.