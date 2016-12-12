Most of the reviews of my book, Once Bitten – the fictionalised story of a vet’s first few years in practice – have been very positive, but a choice few have said something along the lines of: “Read James Herriot instead – he’s a vet that actually enjoyed his job.” Those few reviews hit home, because the book is written as honestly as possible, and so, I suppose, my feelings in my own first years are visible in those of the protagonist.