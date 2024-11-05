5 Nov
Cats and Their Stats analysis by Cats Protection warns “rash breeding decisions”, plus more kittens needing homes and depiction of one concerning one in a major film, make current problems worse.
A leading cat charity has called for Government action to tackle breeding trends that it fears may make the sector’s existing challenges even harder to resolve.
A committee that advises both the UK and devolved administrations has submitted a report on the issue, which has yet to be published.
But the latest Cats and Their Stats analysis by Cats Protection warned “rash breeding decisions”, plus more kittens needing homes and the depiction of one concerning breed in a major film, could all make current problems worse.
The group’s chief executive, John May, said policymakers had a “key role” to play in tackling those issues.
Mr May wrote: “With a growing, but largely unregulated market, we know there are unscrupulous individuals out there looking to make a profit, breeding cats in poor conditions and with extreme traits detrimental to their welfare.”
Although the UK’s overall cat population is estimated to have fallen slightly over the past year to around 10.6 million, the charity reported that more owners had acquired pedigree or pure-bred cats (45%) than moggies (43%) for the first time.
The paper also indicated that younger owners were more likely to acquire a pedigree cat and such cats were more commonly vaccinated and insured. But despite that, the group was concerned that a greater desire among younger owners for their cats to have a litter may have less welcome impacts.
The report said: “With breeding carrying so many negative health implications and with so many unwanted cats available for rehoming, rash breeding decisions and more kittens looking for homes could exacerbate many of the problems we are seeing in the sector.”
The paper also raised concerns that breeds with extreme traits may also be becoming more popular, with Scottish Folds accounting for 3% of all cats acquired in the preceding 12 months.
The charity said it shared others’ concerns about the health conditions associated with the breed, including deformities and OA, and feared its popularity may have been exacerbated by the influence of celebrity owners such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, plus the film Argylle, released earlier this year, which featured the breed.
While the breeding and sale of Folds is banned in several countries, there is currently no such restriction in the UK, although the report said guidance to Scottish authorities suggested their breeding would be “likely” to breach breeders’ licences.
Jeff Knott, Cats Protection advocacy and influence director, said the group was working to raise awareness among both current and prospective owners about the “welfare implications of extreme traits being bred into cats”.
But Mr Knott warned: “With the resources of Hollywood promoting breeds such as the Scottish Fold, only government action to ban the breeding of cats with extreme features will truly stop the suffering.”
An analysis of the welfare implications of feline breeding practices has been completed by the Animal Welfare Committee, which advises Defra, as well as the Scottish and Welsh Governments.
The panel said the paper had “considered the health and welfare impacts on the breeding cats and their offspring, the extent to which the breeding of hybrids and cats with genetic conditions is undertaken in GB, and whether these cats can have their welfare needs adequately met as pets.”
A Defra spokesperson confirmed the report had been submitted and would be published “in due course”.