12 Jan
Animal welfare commissioners voiced their concerns in a letter released on the same day that Scottish ministers confirmed they would “in essence” adopt the legislation now in place in England and Wales.
Scotland is set to follow England and Wales in imposing an XL bully ban, despite animal welfare commissioners’ warning the measures south of the border appeared “cavalier and simplistic”.
The Edinburgh Government has claimed it is being forced to act because of the influx of dogs being moved into the country to evade the existing legislation.
But veterinary and welfare groups described the move as “deeply disappointing” and said lessons must be drawn from the UK Government’s handling of the issue.
Although full details of the measures are expected to be outlined in the coming days, the intention to legislate was confirmed by first minister Humza Yousaf during parliamentary questions on 11 January.
The move followed reports of at least dozens of dogs being moved into Scotland and warnings from other ministers that prospective owners should not acquire dogs of that type.
Mr Yousaf told MSPs they would “in essence, replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland” in response to the “flow” of dogs across the border in recent weeks.
He added: “Ultimately, although we do have a very good system of dog control notice schemes and we do take the approach of deed not breed, we do have to respond to the situation as it currently stands and therefore we will do what we need to do to ensure public safety.”
But the announcement coincided with publication of a letter to ministers from the chairperson of the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC), Cathy Dwyer.
In the letter, Prof Dwyer welcomed the Scottish Government’s approach to the issue and said the commission was “concerned by the apparently cavalier and simplistic manner in which the policy is being introduced south of the border with little apparent concern for dog welfare”.
The letter, dated 21 December, added: “The SAWC appreciates the pressure that the Scottish Government is under to introduce a ban and urges careful consideration in the event that Scottish ministers are minded to change from their present position.”
The UK Government has insisted it took urgent action to protect the public following a spate of serious, and sometimes fatal, attacks.
But in response to Mr Yousaf’s comments, the Dog Control Coalition, which includes both the BVA and Scottish SPCA, said it was “deeply disappointing that the Scottish Government is following the same path as the UK Government”.
The group added: “We urge the Scottish Government to learn the lessons from the rushed implementation of the ban in England and Wales.
“It must make sure that there is a sufficient transition period, so that owners have the time and support needed to be able to exempt their dogs, and to ensure neutering capacity is available, and that the process is as clear and simple as possible for dog owners, vets and the rescue charities who will be left to pick up the pieces of this ill-considered legislation.”
Meanwhile, veterinary teams are being urged to seek support if they need it, amid reports of practice teams facing abuse and threats because of their decisions to support owners who seek euthanasia of XL bully dogs ahead of the 31 January deadline in England and Wales.
Both the BVA and RCVS have voiced their concerns at the growing trend and professionals have been urged to raise any concerns they may have with the police and reach out to Vetlife if they need further assistance.
The charity itself said: “Vetlife Helpline is available to everyone in the veterinary community for confidential support and can be contacted on 0303 040 2551 or email via www.vetlife.org.uk”