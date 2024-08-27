27 Aug
New legislation introducing specific offences of abducting cats and dogs came into force this weekend.
Two prominent welfare groups have welcomed the introduction of new pet abduction legislation that came into force on Saturday (24 August).
The new act, covering England and Wales as well as Northern Ireland, creates specific offences of abducting cats and dogs, which can be punished by a maximum of five years in prison.
The law is coming into force now, having completed its passage through Parliament before dissolution ahead of last month’s general election.
Cats Protection officials paid tribute to the former Conservative MP Anna Firth, who tabled the legislation in a Private Members’ Bill, as they hailed the law that they hope will give pet owners greater confidence.
Senior advocacy and government relations officer Annabel Berdy said: “We know pets are being stolen – either for onward sale or to be forced into life as breeding machines to produce offspring for sale.
“It must be utterly terrifying for a pet which has known nothing but love and care in a family home to be snatched by criminals who have no interest in their welfare.
“By recording it as a specific crime, we will now be able to identify the animals and breeds most at risk, and the areas where pets are being targeted.
“The underground trade in stolen pets has been allowed to flourish for too long, and finally this new law will help us begin to stamp it out once and for all.”
Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden said she was “delighted” by the new legislation, as she urged pet owners to take their own measures to protect their pets.
She said: “Not only is it a legal requirement for your dog to wear a collar and ID tag in a public place and to be microchipped, these two simple steps will also help to get your dog home to you as quickly as possible if the worst does happen.”