10 Jul
Idea was put forward by PDSA’s Sean Wensley as several leading figures from the veterinary and welfare sectors gave evidence to a Parliamentary inquiry examining welfare issues.
A senior charity veterinary surgeon has called for responsible pet ownership to be taught in schools as part of renewed efforts to prevent cases of abuse.
The idea was put forward as several leading figures from the veterinary and welfare sectors gave evidence to a parliamentary inquiry examining welfare issues.
MP and vet Neil Hudson, who chaired the 4 July session, later warned of a “sea change” in pet ownership as he pleaded for would-be purchasers to act responsibly.
Concerns about a broad lack of public understanding of pet behaviours were raised last month in a new report calling for the abolition of breed-based dangerous dogs legislation.
The theme was also explored in response to questions from the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee on what should be done to help address the growth of behavioural issues seen by vets in practice.
In response, PDSA’s Sean Wensley said: “I think, if we go right back, Government could do more to get these matters of animal welfare and responsible pet ownership on the National Curriculum. That’s something we’ve lobbied for over many years.”
The recent analysis from Edge Hill University indicated strong public support for both greater education in schools, with nearly 70% endorsing teaching children about how to interact with dogs, and broader public information initiatives.
Dr Wensley – a BVA past-president and current PDSA senior vet for communication and education – said welfare teaching should incorporate safe interactions with animals, particularly dogs.
He also warned that many prospective owners still “do what they choose” when making decisions on acquiring a pet, rather than taking account of the many voluntary initiatives that encourage people to act more sensibly.
Justine Shotton, the BVA’s senior vice-president, also warned of the dangers posed by “impulse buying” of a pet in response to questions from Dr Hudson about the trend of “puppy yoga” following a recent ITV News investigation revealed puppies in some classes were being worked for several hours at a time without access to water or rest.
She said: “We have serious concerns about the welfare of those puppies.”
The growth of the pet population during the COVID-19 pandemic is widely seen as a major factor in the rise of behavioural issues.
Dr Wensley highlighted the findings of PDSA’s Animal Wellbeing Reports, which have estimated more than 2 million more dogs – and 11 million in all – are now living in the UK compared to the first report in 2011.
In a statement released after the session, Dr Hudson said he had been “shocked” by the testimonies highlighting the growth of demand for animals with mutilations such as cropped ears, and the scale of the challenge now facing many charities and the problems caused by a lack of experience among some owners.
He continued: “Clearly the pandemic has represented a sea change in pet ownership.
“Now more than ever, I would urge people to be responsible when getting their pets – ensuring animal health and well-being is at the forefront of their decision-making.”
Other major areas of concern covered in the hearing included the lack of regulation of canine fertility clinics and insufficient penalties for breaching veterinary legislation.
Naturewatch Foundation chief executive Sarah Carr said there was a “quite clear” link between some clinics, organised crime and mutilations such as ear cropping.
She also cautioned against complacency over the recent law change that raised the maximum sentence for some animal welfare offences to five years in prison, saying the measures now needed to be used in court.
Meanwhile, Labour committee member Barry Gardiner said the current maximum penalty for a non-qualified person carrying out an act of veterinary surgery – a £100 fine – “isn’t even a slap on the wrist”.
The wide-ranging hearing was the first to be held in the committee’s inquiry on pet welfare and abuse, which will eventually make recommendations for action to the Government.
Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden, who was among several senior representatives of welfare charities to give evidence to the committee, would encourage the Government “to implement real changes, which will help improve animal welfare”.
Several witnesses also expressed their disappointment at the axing of the Kept Animals Bill by the Government last month, despite ministers’ insistence that separate legislation will be brought forward to address specific aspects that were covered by it.