7 Oct
I’ve been in this profession a long time, and I have seen quite a bit. My favourite type of CPD or article to read in a journal is also the rarest: “ten tips for successful…”
And so, in a break from my usual rants, I’m going to impart brief bits of advice for colleagues and the profession as a whole. I’m writing them down as they randomly occur to me throughout the month of September.
I hope they are a bit different from the usual “don’t x-ray their wallet” and “they don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care”. They are necessarily brief.
Receptionists are the most important people in the practice. They are also the most undertrained, underpaid and under-appreciated. Some practices seem to think you can have anyone at reception, but it takes a lot of experience, training, intelligence and initiative to be a good receptionist. They can also make your life easy, or hell if you annoy them.
I once had to return to my place of work during time off to buy some wormer for my dogs. I walked into reception and there was a bit of a queue, so I sat down opposite reception. I was ignored for 45 minutes before anyone spotted me, saying “I didn’t know that was you!” – a familiar face in an unfamiliar place should have attracted attention, but no-one looked at me for all that time.
Reception isn’t just booking appointments and passing on queries and messages, it’s managing the whole experience of being in the vets for the client. What’s worse is it happened to me again.
Nurses are absolutely essential to a vet. You simply cannot do your job without them doing theirs. Chocolate, tea and respect.
It takes a lot of love and willpower to get out of bed every morning to do a dirty, dangerous and (all-too-often) boring job for far less than the national average wage. They can also make your life hell.
With regard to wildlife: euthanasia is a much underused treatment modality. Broken wings, cat bites or just too thin? Seriously consider euthanising them. You should be sure you can fix it to proceed.
Well I hope that different tack has proved at least thought-provoking!