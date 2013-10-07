Receptionists are the most important people in the practice. They are also the most undertrained, underpaid and under-appreciated. Some practices seem to think you can have anyone at reception, but it takes a lot of experience, training, intelligence and initiative to be a good receptionist. They can also make your life easy, or hell if you annoy them.

.

I once had to return to my place of work during time off to buy some wormer for my dogs. I walked into reception and there was a bit of a queue, so I sat down opposite reception. I was ignored for 45 minutes before anyone spotted me, saying “I didn’t know that was you!” – a familiar face in an unfamiliar place should have attracted attention, but no-one looked at me for all that time.

.

Reception isn’t just booking appointments and passing on queries and messages, it’s managing the whole experience of being in the vets for the client. What’s worse is it happened to me again.