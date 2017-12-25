I suspect sporties may be the sort of character with long lists of sporting achievements on their CV (including clambering up Kilimanjaro – this appeared so frequently on the CVs I used to review in my old job that I started to think you wouldn’t be able to approach the famous African mountain without tripping over a veterinary student), whereas foodies are the ones who make it clear on their CV that if you employ them, you won’t be short of beautifully crafted cakes anytime in future.