3 Mar 2025
BVA NI branch president Kirsten Dunbar.
The new head of two Northern Ireland veterinary groups has warned time is running out to agree new arrangements for its future medicine supply.
Kirsten Dunbar pledged to ensure the sector’s voice was heard on the issue as she took over the presidency of the BVA’s Northern Ireland branch and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA).
Present arrangements between the UK and EU, which themselves were extended in late 2022, are due to expire at the end of this year.
Dr Dunbar told guests at the Belfast ceremony that the deadline made the need for a resolution “increasingly urgent”.
She went on: “The UK Government’s manifesto commitment to secure an EU-UK veterinary agreement presents the best opportunity to achieve a permanent resolution to the issue.
“We will therefore continue to work with both the Government and the EU to ensure the negotiation is prioritised and the veterinary voice in Northern Ireland is considered.”
The pledge followed a BVA briefing in Westminster, hosted by the Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann, which sought the support of both MPs and peers for a solution.
Dr Dunbar also paid tribute to the work of her predecessor, Sharon Verner, and said she would strive to build on her achievements while in office.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux, who herself highlighted the Northern Ireland issue at the association’s London dinner the previous evening, said: “With so many complex issues on the table, all needing urgent resolutions, it’s vital we have a strong and resilient BVA NI branch officer team.
“I know Kirsten will lead this work with confidence and ensure that a veterinary voice is heard loud and clear in these negotiations.”