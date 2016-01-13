jump the queue in desperate need of emergency treatment

jump the queue in desperate need of emergency treatment ring me and tell me the anal prolapse I replaced last night has fallen out this morning

tell me it needs its anal glands squeezing right at the end of an appointment I thought I’d already finished (though, I suppose, if I’m a very bad shot it might just have anal glands in it, but I’m on good enough terms with my coffee to forgive it)

What my coffee will be is there. It will be there for me to turn to after I have euthanised one of my favourite patients. It will be sitting ready to give me a little warm hug after I have been informed that one of my colleagues is off sick so “you’ll have to do their appointments too, sorry”. My coffee isn’t going to betray me with the news that there’s a bulldog coming in whelping and the client hasn’t got any money until the following Tuesday…