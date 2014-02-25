I work in an emergency practice and things come in fits and starts. If I see a blocked cat on the first day of my week, I know I’ll see at least two more by the end. Then I might not see any more for a couple of months. It’s weird like that when you consider the catchment area of the practice. That said, most nights have the same “rhythm” and when nights follow the rhythm it’s good for predicting when we’ll be able to do surgery.