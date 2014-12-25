Don’t forget buprenorphine in single-use vial form can be given transmucosally (orally) to cats, which makes it really easy to get on board as quickly as possible. Not only does it get the patient more comfortable quicker (there’s always a “lead time” after you’ve given the pain control and before it starts to work), but there is usually a noticeable change in its demeanour during your more detailed examination; it gets more “chilled” out and more permissive in letting you look at it. Perhaps, just as importantly, the owner, usually distraught, can see his or her pet getting more comfortable, so it demonstrates in ways words cannot convey you care about the patient’s welfare. Everyone, then, is in a better frame of mind to talk about what’s happened, what’s wrong, and what can be done about it.