David had been in the business long enough to realise consulting was, to some extent, a performance. He knew as well as I did that antibiotics didn’t cure diarrhoea in most instances, but he didn’t believe they did any harm, and he knew the dog was probably going to get better whatever treatment was given. The client just needed the confidence to think their dog was going to get better. He had been trying to tell me, as gently as he could, that all my high-minded ideas of best practice and best medicine weren’t going to survive contact with the clients.