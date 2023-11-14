14 Nov
Karen Gardiner, founder of Future Vets Scotland’s online database of work experience providers for teenagers, has challenged professionals to reach out to the vets of tomorrow.
The founder of a campaign to broaden veterinary careers access has said she wants to find social media’s answer to James Herriot to help inspire a new generation.
Dozens of veterinary practices are already part of Karen Gardiner’s Future Vets Scotland online database of work experience providers for teenagers, while a new summer camp is set to take place next year.
Now, more than four decades after the celebrated vet and author’s books were first dramatised, Dr Gardiner has challenged professionals to reach out to the vets of tomorrow.
She said: “We are looking for the modern-day James Herriot for the Insta and TikTok generation – a storyteller, charismatic, engaging, inspiring. If that describes you, please get in touch.
“We remember the stories we are told far more than information we receive, so if you want to help inspire the next generation of Scottish vets, you love your job and are great on social, we want you.”
She also hopes to establish a new database of vets who are willing to give talks to young people in schools.
Dr Gardiner made her first appeal for the sector to open up to the next generation last year, sharing her concerns for the future of a profession that two of her daughters have already entered.
Amid its well-documented and enduring workforce challenges, she warned the profession was “heading for a cliff edge” without action.
But she is also optimistic about its determination to tackle the issues, adding: “What we need to do is widen the net here. I think there’s a collective energy to get on and do something.”
The Future Vets Scotland programme is now supported by each of the country’s three vet schools and offers a range of video materials featuring both vets and students, as well as support for school careers leaders.
As the project continues to grow, places are now being made available for a three-day Future Vets Camp, which is open to 16 and 17-year-olds across the country and will be held at the SRUC Oatridge campus in West Lothian next summer.
Dr Gardiner said she was “really excited” about the three-day programme, which will run from 31 July to 2 August next year, and includes both practical and lab sessions, as well as talks from vet school admissions teams and also the chance to interact with some current vet students and teaching staff.
Around 50 places are available on the course and, while most of them will require fees to be paid, some funded spaces are being made available for students from rural or island postcode areas.
Beyond the camp, another source of potential veterinary inspiration comes from a children’s book, Shona the Vet: A Coast to Coast Adventure by Catherine Stables, which was published earlier this year and which Dr Gardiner would like to place a copy of into every Scottish primary school.
She said: “I want to get it [being a vet] into the psyche of five year olds.”
Dr Gardiner is also keen to establish a mentorship programme for vets who are nearing the end of their careers and are willing to share their experience of running a practice business with younger graduates.
She said: “What I want to encourage is vets coming out of vet school to consider buying or starting up their own practice.
“I think there’s a real opportunity for vets coming close to retirement for them to stay within the profession, teaming them up with younger vets.”
More information about the summer camp, and how to secure a place, can be found by visiting tinyurl.com/2fhfvrbt
Meanwhile, professionals who believe they can meet the TikTok challenge are asked to email info@futurevets-scotland.org to learn more.