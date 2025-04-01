An additional concern was reduced availability and accessibility of, or financial resource for, veterinary services – particularly routine health checks, microchipping, neutering and preventive care, in addition to remedial intervention. Indeed, for some time, the veterinary profession was urged to limit services to urgent and essential treatments. Interventions such as vaccinations, non-urgent diagnostics and other non-essential consults had to be suspended or delayed. Subsequent rises in online web searches for, “can I give my dog paracetamol?” may be linked to the cost of living crisis, but could also be indicative of normalisation of people resorting to home remedies and self-directed medication of their animals rather than consulting veterinary professionals. This has continued to be a worrying trend, with 44,900 searches between April 2023 and March 2024 – an increase from 42,500 the previous year.